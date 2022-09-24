Forsell steered Rhinos to their second title in four years when they beat York City Knights in last weekend’s Grand Final.

Leeds were also Challenge Cup runners-up, against St Helens and finished third in the table.

Rhinos’ Fran Goldthorp and Keara Bennett missed out on the young player honour to York’s Hollie Dodd.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Lois Forsell. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

York’s Tara Jane-Stanley had already been named Woman ofSteel, topping a shortlist which also included Rhinos’ Georgia Roche.

Other nominees for coach of the year were York’s Lindsay Anfield and Lee Westwood of Warrington Wolves.

All three winners were presented with their awards at an end of season celebration in the Manchester Suite at Old Trafford, before the Men’s Super League Grand Final.

York City Knights' Hollie Dodd is tackled by Rhinos' Shannon Lacey during last week's Grand Final.

Presentations were also made to Super League’s leading points-scorer, Michelle Davis of Warrington and top tackler, Featherstone Rovers’ Charley Blackburn.

Voting for coach and young player of the year was conducted by an internal panel including members of the England Performance Unit.