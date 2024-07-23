Senior player ruled out as Leeds Rhinos name 21-man squad v Huddersfield Giants
and live on Freeview channel 276
Winger David Fusitu’a - who has played in Rhinos’ last five matches since returning from a long-term knee problem - is ruled out because of injury, so teenage forward Ben Littlewood returns to the initial squad. Second-row James McDonnell is included despite suffering a foot injury in the first half of last Saturday’s defeat by Hull KR.
Prop Sam Eseh’s loan from Wigan Warriors has been extended and he is set for a fourth successive appearance. Second-rower James Bentley, half-back Jack Sinfield, three-quarter Luis Roberts and prop Tom Nicholson-Watton continue in the initial squad after not being selected last week.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood, Sam Eseh.
Giants’ squad includes the 17 who beat Salford Red Devils last Friday, plus Thomas Deakin, Jack Bibby, Jack Billington and Connor Carr.
Giants’ 21 is: Jake Connor, Kevin Naiqama, Jake Bibby, Tui Lolohea, Adam Clune, Chris Hill, Adam Milner, Ashton Golding, Matty English, Harry Rushton, Thomas Deakin, Elliot Wallis, Leroy Cudjoe, Oliver Russell, Sam Halsall, Fenton Rogers, Hugo Salabrio, Jack Bibby, Jack Billington, Aidan McGowan, Connor Carr.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.