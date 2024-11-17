19 superb pix as rugby league's Team Rob Burrow triumph over Ed Slater Legends in first 745 Game

In the first hybrid-rugby match played in this country, Team Burrow – made up of league legends – secured the 745 Game shield with a 33-21 win against Team Slater, representing rugby union. The concept, combining elements of both codes, was devised by Leeds Rhinos icon Rob Burrow and Ed Slater, who played for Gloucester and Leicester Tigers.

Slater, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) two years ago, was present at the game. Following Burrow’s death in June, his dad Geoff Burrow presented the trophy while his youngest child Jackson and Slater’s son Frank delivered the match ball.

Proceeds from the fixture, which could become an annual event, went to MND causes. Rolling back the years, former Rhinos star – and new Castleford Tigers coach – Danny McGuire scored two tries for Team Burrow and his ex-teammate Barrie McDermott was sent-off. SWpix.com’s Allan McKenzie was at the game. Here’s a selection of his pictures.

Trophy presentation Barrie McDermott, Rob Burrow's father Geoff Burrow and two-try scorer Danny McGuire hold the 745 trophy, alongside Ed Slater, after Team Burrow's victory over Team Slater.

Barrie McDermott Leeds Rhinos cult hero Barrie McDermott enjoyed coming out of retirement for the 745 Game - despite being 'sent-off' in the final seconds.

Paul McShane try Ex-Super League Man of Steel Paul McShane scores for Team Burrow.

Luke Gale Luke Gale, now assistant-coach at Wakefield Trinity, salutes the 10,000 crowd after the 745 Game at AMT Headingley.

Billy Twelvetrees and Gareth Ellis Team Slater's Billy Twelvetrees - a former England rugby union centre - with ex-league international Gareth Ellis at the end of the match.