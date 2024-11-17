19 superb pix as rugby league's Team Rob Burrow triumph over Ed Slater Legends in first 745 Game

By Peter Smith
Published 17th Nov 2024, 20:49 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2024, 21:04 GMT
A crowd of more than 10,000 saw history made at AMT Headingley today.

In the first hybrid-rugby match played in this country, Team Burrow – made up of league legends – secured the 745 Game shield with a 33-21 win against Team Slater, representing rugby union. The concept, combining elements of both codes, was devised by Leeds Rhinos icon Rob Burrow and Ed Slater, who played for Gloucester and Leicester Tigers.

Slater, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) two years ago, was present at the game. Following Burrow’s death in June, his dad Geoff Burrow presented the trophy while his youngest child Jackson and Slater’s son Frank delivered the match ball.

Proceeds from the fixture, which could become an annual event, went to MND causes. Rolling back the years, former Rhinos star – and new Castleford Tigers coach – Danny McGuire scored two tries for Team Burrow and his ex-teammate Barrie McDermott was sent-off. SWpix.com’s Allan McKenzie was at the game. Here’s a selection of his pictures.

Barrie McDermott, Rob Burrow's father Geoff Burrow and two-try scorer Danny McGuire hold the 745 trophy, alongside Ed Slater, after Team Burrow's victory over Team Slater.

1. Trophy presentation

Barrie McDermott, Rob Burrow's father Geoff Burrow and two-try scorer Danny McGuire hold the 745 trophy, alongside Ed Slater, after Team Burrow's victory over Team Slater. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Leeds Rhinos cult hero Barrie McDermott enjoyed coming out of retirement for the 745 Game - despite being 'sent-off' in the final seconds.

2. Barrie McDermott

Leeds Rhinos cult hero Barrie McDermott enjoyed coming out of retirement for the 745 Game - despite being 'sent-off' in the final seconds. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Ex-Super League Man of Steel Paul McShane scores for Team Burrow.

3. Paul McShane try

Ex-Super League Man of Steel Paul McShane scores for Team Burrow. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Luke Gale, now assistant-coach at Wakefield Trinity, salutes the 10,000 crowd after the 745 Game at AMT Headingley.

4. Luke Gale

Luke Gale, now assistant-coach at Wakefield Trinity, salutes the 10,000 crowd after the 745 Game at AMT Headingley. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Team Slater's Billy Twelvetrees - a former England rugby union centre - with ex-league international Gareth Ellis at the end of the match.

5. Billy Twelvetrees and Gareth Ellis

Team Slater's Billy Twelvetrees - a former England rugby union centre - with ex-league international Gareth Ellis at the end of the match. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Joe Slater, wife of Ed Slater, with Rob Burrow's wife Lindsey and daughter Macy Burrow after the match.

6. The 745 Game

Joe Slater, wife of Ed Slater, with Rob Burrow's wife Lindsey and daughter Macy Burrow after the match. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

