Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos: latest team news & 21-man squads for battle of the goal machines

By Peter Smith
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2024, 09:45 BST
Two of rugby league’s most prolific players will be on rival sides when Leeds Rhinos visit Salford Red Devils today (Saturday).

Salford half-back Marc Sneyd began Betfred Super League round 20 as the competition’s leading kicker, with 62 goals this term. That’s four more than Arthur Mourgue, of Catalans Dragons, with Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin third on 55.

Sneyd is second in the points chart, with 135, one fewer than Mourgue, one ahead of Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis and five clear of fourth-placed Martin. The Salford man’s 87.32 per cent success rate is only the fourth-best in Super League, behind Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors, 88.57), Jack Charles (Hull FC, 88.23) and Mourgue (87.87). Martin is ninth, having hit the target with 79.71 per cent of his attempts this term.

Both coaches have named a strong squad, though Rhinos’ Brad Arthur will be forced into one change after on-loan Sam Eseh, who started at prop in last week’s win over Huddersfield, was recalled by Wigan Warriors. However, front-rower Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand, who can play in the middle or on an edge, are both in contention following injury.

Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin will hope to overhaul Marc Sneyd's goals and points tally for the season when Leeds Rhinos visit Salford Red Devils today. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin will hope to overhaul Marc Sneyd's goals and points tally for the season when Leeds Rhinos visit Salford Red Devils today. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.
placeholder image
Sangare has missed three games with a knee problem and Goudemand was sidelined for two after damaging a shoulder. Three-quarter Luis Roberts, half-back Jack Sinfield and prop Tom Nicholson-Watton, who didn’t figure against Giants, all retain their place in the initial 21-man squad.

Salford could be unchanged from last Saturday’s win over Castleford Tigers. Boss Paul Rowley will select from that 17 plus Chris Atkin, Amir Bourouh, Gil Dudson and Harvey Wilson.

Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Ryan, Macdonald, Lafai, Cross, Sneyd, Singleton, Bourouh, Stone, Watkins, Partington, Atkin, Wright, Shorrocks, Hankinson, Mellor, Dudson, Wilson, Lewis, Bullock, Nikorima.

Brodie Croft will return to his old club for the first time when Leeds Rhinos visit Salford Red Devils today. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Brodie Croft will return to his old club for the first time when Leeds Rhinos visit Salford Red Devils today. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Bentley, Martin, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Roberts, Donaldson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds). Kick-off: Saturday, 5.30pm.

