Half-back Danny Richardson, who suffered a fractured bone in his neck during Tigers’ loss to Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round one, is included in the initial squad for Friday's trip to the same opponents, six days after making his comeback in the reserves.

Ryan Hampshire, a full-back or half, made his debut in last weekend’s win over Hull KR and number one Niall Evalds is close to returning from a biceps injury.

Jake Trueman is established at stand-off and O’Brien said: “The strength in depth we’ve got here now is brilliant.

Gareth O'Brien. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“If you’re not performing, there’s definitely a bloke there to take your spot.

“I thought Rocky [Hampshire] was outstanding last weekend and it’s something we’ve needed with missing Niall for a little bit.

“He is on the mend and Danny is back fit now so no one’s spot is safe, it’s down to the players to keep their spot.”

Tigers will climb to fifth in the table if they win at AJ Bell Stadium.

The 32-0 victory over Hull KR was arguably their best all round performance this season, but O’Brien insisted: “I think we’ve still got a bit in us.”

He said: “We stuck to the plan a lot more last week.

“We prepared really well and training was really intense.

“I think if we can continue to do that and be more competitive in training, it will stand us in good stead.”

Greg Eden and Cheyse Blair are also available after injury and Brad Martin and Sam Hall are included in Tigers’ initial 21-man squad, but Liam Watts drops out through suspension.

Salford are without King Vuniyayawa from the team which beat Leeds Rhinos last Sunday.

Sitaleki Akauola, Greg Burke, Ryan Lannon, Chris Atkin and Matty Costello are all vying for a return to the matchday 17.

Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Sio, Watkins, Lafai, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Akauola, Ackers, Burke, Taylor, Addy, Lannon, Livett, Atkin, Ormondroyd, Costello, Escare, Bourouh, Cross, Dupree.

Castleford Tigers: from Olpherts, Mamo, Trueman, Richardson, McShane, Lawler, Edwards, Milner, Westerman, Massey, Griffin, Fonua, Smith, Eden, Blair, Matagi, Hampshire, Martin, Hall, O’Brien, Qareqare.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).