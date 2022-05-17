The Tigers prop was charged with a grade B trip after being sin-binned in last Sunday’s win over Hull KR and will miss Friday's visit to Salford Red Devils.

But Tigers have no fixture the following weekend when Betfred Super League takes a break for the Challenge Cup final.

And as Castleford already had a reserves fixture arranged that week - away to Wigan Warriors on Wednesday, May 25 - it will count towards Watts' ban.

Liam Watts is tackled by Ben Crooks during Tigers' win over Hull KR. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

That means the former Hull FC man will be available for the home Super League clash with Wigan on Saturday, June 4.

Leeds Rhinos' Morgan Gannon took advantage of a similar situation two weeks ago.

Tigers coach Lee Radford admitted the tackle by Watts was "reckless" and stressed: “I don’t disagree with it [the ban], definitely not.”

Watts was sin-binned for a high tackle rather than the trip and Radford added: “It could have been a double-whammy, to be fair.

Tigers' Danny Richardson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I think there was a slight head-high in there, but tripping was the one it turns out he has been penalised for and probably rightly so.

“He gets beaten for footwork and sticks a lazy leg out.”

It is Watts’ second suspension of 2022, both from matches against Hull KR.

“Up until the last two games, when he’s had a bit of a dip, I have been really pleased,” Radford said of the front-rower’s form.

Castleford coach Lee Radford. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Prior to that, he has been really strong.

"The key for Liam is physically he needs to stay as big as he can and when he has a lot of fixtures, the weight drops off him.

“Because of how big and mobile he is, he needs that physicality to complement his game.

"The constant battle for him is living in the gym and eating the right stuff.”

Radford revealed winger Greg Eden and centre/second-row Cheyse Blair could return in Friday’s game at Salford and scrum-half Danny Richardson is “in contention” after making his comeback in the reserves' defeat by Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

Richardson suffered a fracture in his neck during the Super League round one loss to Salford three months ago.

Radford said: “He came through the game all good, he has looked good in training and he has a spring in his step.”

Of Richardson’s injury, Radford revealed: “It is still a bad one, it has not healed - the bone has not reattached, but the specialist says it’s never going to, so it’s a case of crack on, almost.”

Winger Sosaia Feki, who played just once in the past two seasons because of calf, knee and Achilles injuries, was withdrawn from the reserves game after the warm-up.