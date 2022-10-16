Rugby League World Cup in Leeds: 11 of the best fan pictures as Headingley hosts Australia and Fiji game
Thousands of sports fans packed out the stands at Headingley Stadium in Leeds to watch one of the opening games of the Rugby League World Cup this weekend.
This collection of pictures captures the excitement ahead of Saturday’s game, which saw Australia beating Fiji by 42 points to eight in the first day of the tournament.
The action continues on Sunday evening when Jamaica take on Ireland, with further men’s fixtures at the ground scheduled on October 28 and November 11.
Headingley will also host two games in the women’s competition on November 9.
