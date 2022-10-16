News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rugby League World Cup in Leeds: 11 of the best fan pictures as Headingley hosts Australia and Fiji game

Thousands of sports fans packed out the stands at Headingley Stadium in Leeds to watch one of the opening games of the Rugby League World Cup this weekend.

By Georgina Morris
15 minutes ago
Updated 16th Oct 2022, 1:37pm

This collection of pictures captures the excitement ahead of Saturday’s game, which saw Australia beating Fiji by 42 points to eight in the first day of the tournament.

The action continues on Sunday evening when Jamaica take on Ireland, with further men’s fixtures at the ground scheduled on October 28 and November 11.

Headingley will also host two games in the women’s competition on November 9.

1. In the crowd

Fans in the South Stand ready to watch Australia v Fiji.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

2. Fancy dress

These fans opted for fancy dress instead of team shirts.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

3. Flying the flag

One of the banners being waved in support of the Fiji squad.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

4. Souvenir scarves

Joe Robinson and Callum Robinson get in the mood.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
HeadingleyAustraliaLeedsHeadingley StadiumIreland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3