Rugby League World Cup: full schedule and all the venues hosting RLWC fixtures
The tournament kicks off later this month
The 2022 Rugby League World Cup is fast approaching, and the best sides in the sport will soon be heading to England to challenge for the coveted crown of world champion.
The tournament takes place a year later than scheduled after being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Players representing men’s, women’s and wheelchair teams will all be fighting it out across October.
Here are the fixtures and dates for all three of the World Cup tournaments taking place in England this month and the venues playing host to the biggest event in world rugby league.
When is the 2022 Rugby League World Cup?
The World Cup begins with the start of the men’s tournament on October 15 and ends with the men’s and women’s finals on November 19 with the wheelchair final taking place on November 18.
Where will the tournament be held?
The event will be held at venues across the country, both indoor and outdoor, to accommodate all the rugby that is due to be played.
The full list of venues
- University of Bolton Stadium - Bolton
- Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry
- Keepmoat Stadium - Doncaster
- MKM Stadium - Hull
- John Smith’s Stadium - Kirklees
- Headingley Stadium - Leeds
- Elland Road - Leeds
- Emirates Stadium - London
- The Copper Box Arena - London
- Manchester Central - Manchester
- Leigh Sports Village - Leigh
- Old Trafford Stadium - Manchester
- St James’ Park - Newcastle
- Kingston Park - Newcastle
- Bramall Lane - Sheffield
- The English Institute of Sport - Sheffield
- Totally Wicked Stadium - St Helens
- Riverside Stadium - Middlesbrough
- Halliwell Jones Stadium - Warrington
- DW Stadium - Wigan
- LNER Community Stadium - York
Full RLWC schedule
Men’s fixtures
Group A
- England v Samoa - October 15, Newcastle, St. James’ Park
- France v Greece - October 17, Doncaster, Eco-Power Stadium
- England v France - October 22, Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium
- Samoa v Greece - October 23, Doncaster, Eco-Power Stadium
- England v Greece - October 29, Sheffield, Bramall Lane
- Samoa v France - October 30, Warrington, Halliwell Jones Stadium
Group B
- Australia v Fiji - October 15, Leeds, Headingley Stadium
- Scotland v Italy - October 16, Newcastle, Kingston Park
- Australia v Scotland - October 21, Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena
- Fiji v Italy - October 22, Newcastle, Kingston Park
- Fiji v Scotland - October 29, Newcastle, Kingston Park
- Australia v Italy - October 29, St. Helens, Totally Wicked Stadium
Group C
- Jamaica v Ireland - October 16, Leeds, Headingley Stadium
- New Zealand v Lebanon - October 16, Warrington, Halliwell Jones Stadium
- New Zealand v Jamaica - October 22, Hull, MKM Stadium
- Lebanon v Ireland - October 23, Leigh, Leigh Sports Village
- New Zealand v Ireland - October 28, Leeds, Headingley Stadium
- Lebanon v Jamaica - October 30, Leigh, Leigh Sports Village
Group D
- Tonga v Papua New Guinea - October 18, St. Helens, Totally Wicked Stadium
- Wales v Cook Islands - October 19, Leigh, Leigh Sports Village
- Tonga v Wales - October 24, St. Helens, Totally Wicked Stadium
- Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands - October 25, Warrington, Halliwell Jones Stadium
- Tonga v Cook Islands - October 30, Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium
- Papua New Guinea v Wales - October 31, Doncaster, Eco-Power Stadium
Quarter Finals
- Group B winner v Group C runner-up - November 4, Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium
- Group A winner v Group D runner-up - November 5, Wigan, DW Stadium
- Group C winner v Group B runner up - November 5, Hull, MKM Stadium
- Group D winner v Group A runner-up - November 6, Warrington, Halliwell Jones Stadium
Semi Finals
- QF1 winner v QF3 winner - November 11, Leeds, Elland Road
- QF2 winner v QF4 winner - November 12, London, Emirates Stadium
Final
- SF1 winner v SF2 winner - November 19, Manchester, Old Trafford
Women’s fixtures
The Women’s RLWC2021 will be contested by eight teams, the highest number ever. With the inclusion of newcomers to the tournament in Brazil, it means for the first time, teams from four different continents will play in the competition.
- England v Brazil - Headingley- Tuesday November 1
- Papua New Guinea vs Canada- MKM Stadium- Tuesday November 1
- New Zealand v France- LNER Community Stadium- Wednesday, November 2
- Australia vs Cook Islands- LNER Community Stadium- Wednesday November 2
- England v Canada- DW Stadium- Saturday, November 5
- Papua New Guinea vs Brazil- MKM Stadium- Saturday November 5.
- New Zealand v Cook Islands- LNER Stadium- Sunday, November 6
- Australia vs France- LNER Stadium- Sunday, November 6
- Canada v Brazil - Headingley- Wednesday November 9
- England vs Papua New Guinea- Headingley- Wednesday November 9
- France v Cook Islands- LNER Community Stadium- Thursday, November 10
- Australia vs New Zealand- LNER Community Stadium- Thursday November 10
- Semi-final Group B winner vs Group A runner-up - LNER Community Stadium- Monday, November 13
- Semi-final Group A winner vs Group B runner-up LNER Community Stadium- Monday, November 13
- Final - Old Trafford- Saturday, November 19: Final
Wheelchair World Cup fixtures
- Spain v Ireland and England v Australia- Copper Box Arena- Thursday, November 3
- France v Wales and Scotland v USA- EIS Sheffield- Friday, November 4
- England v Spain and Australia v Ireland- Copper Box Arena- Sunday, November 6
- France v Scotland and Wales v USA- EIS Sheffield- Monday November 7
- Australia v Spain and England v Ireland- Copper Box Arena- Wednesday November 9
- France v USA and Wales v Scotland- EIS Sheffield- Thursday November 10
- Semi-finals: Group B winners v Group A runners up and Group A winners v Group B runners up- EIS Sheffield- Sunday November 13
- Final- Manchester Central- Friday, November 18