Rugby league Test competition: win tickets to see England v Tonga in Huddersfield

The Yorkshire Evening Post has teamed up with Batchelors Peas - the Official Partner of the England Rugby League team for the sixth year - to give fans a chance to win tickets to next weekend’s second Test against Tonga.

England coach Shaun Wane's side will face Tonga in a three-Test series. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

The series begins in St Helens on Sunday, October 22, with the action switching to John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, six days later. The final Test is at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium on Saturday, November 4.

To stand a chance of winning one of FIVE pairs of tickets to the second Test at Huddersfield on Saturday, October 28, simply answer the following question: Who is the England men’s rugby league head coach?

Email your answer to [email protected] (entering ‘Second Test Ticket Comp’ as the email subject).

Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number. The closing date for entries is 9am on Monday, October 23.

The first five correct entries chosen at random after the deadline will win the tickets. Normal National World competition rules apply.

The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over.

Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions.

All entries must be received by the advertised closing time and date. Late entries will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt.

