One Leeds Rhinos player has been named in England’s 24-man squad for the three-Test series against Tonga which begins this weekend.

Rhinos' Tom Holroyd was withdrawn from Test contention because of a knee injury. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Centre Harry Newman is in contention to make his England debut after a hamstring injury kept him out of last year’s World Cup.

Leeds’ Ash Handley and Tom Holroyd, who featured in England’s win over France in April, are not included and there is no place for World Cup squad member Mikolaj Oledzki. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands all three were withdrawn on medical grounds.

Holroyd missed Rhinos’ final game of the season, against Castleford Tigers last month, because of a knee problem.

Rhinos' Ash Handley was ruled out of England contention on medical grounds. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Handley, who scored a hat-trick against France, was hampered by a foot injury in the final weeks of the season.

Newman could get his chance in place of Brisbane Broncos’ Herbie Farnworth, who is also unavailable because of injury.

An RFL spokesman said: “In recent weeks all the Super League and NRL clubs have been helpful and supportive around the availability of their players for international duty and where necessary there have been detailed and confidential discussions around individual players involving England’s chief medical officer.

“In those instances where players have been withdrawn from the selection pool, there has been strong medical evidence to support those decisions.”

The Test series kicks off on Sunday at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium. John Smith’s Stadium, in Huddersfield, will stage the second encounter six days later with the finale being held at Rhinos’ AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium on Saturday, November 4.

Five NRL-based players - Dom Young, John Bateman, Tom Burgess, Victor Radley and Elliott Whitehead - are set to back up from the World Cup.

Catalans Dragons’ former Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone, who played for Leeds-based community club Stanningley, is also included, along with ex-Rhinos academy prop Tyler Dupree, now of Wigan Warriors.

He is joined in the squad by teammates Liam Farrell, Toby King and Harry Smith from the Wigan side which beat Catalans in last Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final.

Former Rhinos prop Robbie Mulhern, now of Leigh Leopards, is in contention for his Test debut.

England captain George Williams is one of five Warrington Wolves players in the 24. He is due to appeal against a two-game ban this evening (Tuesday).

Four St Helens players feature and Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR both have one representative.

Wane said: “I’m really pleased with the 24 players coming into camp as we look to beat Tonga in this three-game series.

“All of the players included have impressed me throughout their respective Super League and NRL campaigns and are worthy of representing their country in this historic series.

“We’ve got a really strong mix of experience and youth, combining players who featured in last year’s World Cup, this year’s mid-season international and some who are returning to the international frame.”