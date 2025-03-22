One of the city’s rugby league teams have completed a perfect season, masterminded by a member of Leeds Rhinos’ backroom staff.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos’ scholarship coach Mark Butterill is also in charge of Leeds Beckett University’s men’s first team who this week beat Northumbria University to be crowned British Universities and College Sport (BUCS) national champions. That capped a dominant campaign in which they won all 12 matches against the country’s top university sides.

The team will parade their two trophies - for finishing top of the league and winning the play-offs - to fans at half-time of today’s (Saturday) Betfred Super League showdown between Rhinos and Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley. There are long-standing links between Rhinos and Leeds Beckett, with several past players and two current first teamers studying there, while numerous graduates have gone on to work for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THe all-conquering Leeds Beckett University men's rugby leauge team. Picture by Leeds Beckett.

The Grand Final-winning team included prop Lewis Peacock, son of Rhinos legend Jamie Peacock who was among the spectators at Loughborough. Will Cohen, Isaac Pomfrey, Evan Stephenson, Waldimar Matahwa and James Evans scored Beckett’s tries and Fin Balback, who plays for Bradford Bulls reserves, booted three goals.

Butterill said being crowned champions is “great reward for a lot of hard work by a fantastic, talented group of players”. He added: “While winning the very competitive championship undefeated is an outstanding achievement, some of the players will kick on to even greater heights. We have eight current students at Leeds Beckett on a pathway to the professional game and that figure will grow thanks to the great partnership between Leeds Beckett and the Rhinos.”

Team captain Mackauley Stephenson, who is studying for a masters in sports business and management, said: “It is massive, such an amazing achievement and to go out onto the pitch at Headingley will cap an incredible season. Leeds Beckett is a proper, serious rugby environment. The coaches will always help you and do what they can to get you where you want to be. There are a lot of big names and sports teams here. England’s women were here recently – it’s a special place.”