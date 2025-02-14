Rugby league on tv: how to watch leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity including new SuperLeague+ pass
Two games from every Betfred Super League round will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports and later via the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+. The other four will be covered as they happen by both Sky and SuperLeague+ and 12 games during the season will also be broadcast live through the BBC, starting with Salford Red Devils’ trip to St Helens on Saturday.
Saturday’s round one showdown between Rhinos and Trinity will be on Sky Sports+, via the red button and SuperLeague+, kicking off at 3pm. For the first time this year, fans can purchase a SuperLeague+ round pass, offering live coverage of four matches on any given weekend and delayed coverage of the other two, for £12.99.
Individual games on the same service cost £7.99 and a monthly subscription - which would mean access to the first four rounds of the season for anyone subscribing this weekend - is available for £19.99, with an annual subscription costing £129.99.
