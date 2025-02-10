Eleven Super League clubs and five from the Championship are through to the fourth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

Castleford Tigers were the one top-flight side to fall at the first hurdle, losing 18-16 at Bradford Bulls, when the 12 elite teams entered the competition last weekend. All three amateur clubs were eliminated, along with the six League One clubs who had made it through the previous round.

Leeds Rhinos’ 92-0 hammering of Southern Conference Wests Warriors was their first Challenge Cup victory since they won the trophy at Wembley in 2020. Wakefield Trinity - who travel to Leeds in Super League round one this weekend - thumped Goole Vikings 82-0. The draw for the fourth round will be made live on BBC 2 on Saturday, February 16, at half-time in the Super League showdown between St Helens and Salford Red Devils. The game - being broadcast live on the same channel - kicks off at 5.30pm, with the draw expected shortly after 6,10pm.

The Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round draw will take place this weekend. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The fourth round will be played on the weekend of March 13-16. Teams in Saturday’s draw are: Batley Bulldogs, Bradford Bulls, Catalans Dragons, Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, Oldham, Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves, Widnes Vikings and Wigan Warriors.