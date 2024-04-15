Super League rankings: rating Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, St Helens and others from A-F on their season far

It’s not a huge shock to see last year’s regular season and Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragons setting the pace a quarter of the way into the Super League campaign, but some teams aren’t where they were expected to be.
By Peter Smith
Published 15th Apr 2024, 17:42 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 17:54 BST

A couple of teams tipped to fall short this season are giving the leaders a run for their money, while several others - including one of 2023’s trophy winners - have yet to click into gear. There’s still a lot of rugby to be played and, for most sides, the campaign could yet go either way, but - taking into account last year’s performance and pre-season expectations - here’s how the YEP thinks the 12 clubs rate over the opening seven rounds, plus the Betfred Challenge Cup.

The race for places in October's Grand Final at Old Trafford is wide open with a quarter of the season gone.

Grade E. The current squad doesn't have enough quality or depth to compete in Super League and - other than an excellent home win against Salford - results have reflected that.

Grade B+. Top of the table, have beaten Warrington twice and St Helens and looked good in doing so, but their home Challenge Cup thrashing by Huddersfield raised some questions.

Grade B-. Sixth on the table, they haven't beaten a team above them so far in the league or lost to one lower down, but last weekend's Cup victory in France was a stunner and suggested they are heading in the right direction.

Grade F. Fifty points conceded in three of their last four games, the coach gone, a host of suspensions and injuries; other than a last-gasp win over London, it has been a car crash of a campaign so far.

Grade B+. Not quite perfect, but - with five wins from seven in the league and a place in the Cup semi-finals - the Robins are proving last year's improvement wasn't a fluke.

