A couple of teams tipped to fall short this season are giving the leaders a run for their money, while several others - including one of 2023’s trophy winners - have yet to click into gear. There’s still a lot of rugby to be played and, for most sides, the campaign could yet go either way, but - taking into account last year’s performance and pre-season expectations - here’s how the YEP thinks the 12 clubs rate over the opening seven rounds, plus the Betfred Challenge Cup.
1. Old Trafford
The race for places in October's Grand Final at Old Trafford is wide open with a quarter of the season gone. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Castleford Tigers
Grade E. The current squad doesn't have enough quality or depth to compete in Super League and - other than an excellent home win against Salford - results have reflected that. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Catalans Dragons
Grade B+. Top of the table, have beaten Warrington twice and St Helens and looked good in doing so, but their home Challenge Cup thrashing by Huddersfield raised some questions. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com
4. Huddersfield Giants
Grade B-. Sixth on the table, they haven't beaten a team above them so far in the league or lost to one lower down, but last weekend's Cup victory in France was a stunner and suggested they are heading in the right direction. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com
5. Hull FC
Grade F. Fifty points conceded in three of their last four games, the coach gone, a host of suspensions and injuries; other than a last-gasp win over London, it has been a car crash of a campaign so far. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Hull KR
Grade B+. Not quite perfect, but - with five wins from seven in the league and a place in the Cup semi-finals - the Robins are proving last year's improvement wasn't a fluke. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.