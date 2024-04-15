A couple of teams tipped to fall short this season are giving the leaders a run for their money, while several others - including one of 2023’s trophy winners - have yet to click into gear. There’s still a lot of rugby to be played and, for most sides, the campaign could yet go either way, but - taking into account last year’s performance and pre-season expectations - here’s how the YEP thinks the 12 clubs rate over the opening seven rounds, plus the Betfred Challenge Cup.