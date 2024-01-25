Rugby league Challenge Cup 3rd and 4th round draw details: who's involved, when and how to watch
Twenty two teams from the second and third tiers of the professional game - including Hunslet, Featherstone Rovers, Wakefield Trinity, Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams - will go into the third round draw on Monday. They will be joined by the 10 winners of this weekend’s second round ties, from the community game. The draw for round four will be made immediately afterwards.
Both draws will be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app from Widnes’ DCBL Stadium, starting at 6.30pm. Third round ties are scheduled for the weekend of February 10/11, with the fourth round taking place two weeks later. Super League clubs enter in round six, on the weekend of March 23/24.