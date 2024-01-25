Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Rugby league Challenge Cup 3rd and 4th round draw details: who's involved, when and how to watch

Teams from the Championship and League One will join the competition when the men’s Betfred Challenge Cup third and fourth round draws are made next week.
By Peter Smith
Published 25th Jan 2024, 17:21 GMT
The men's Betfred Challenge Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Twenty two teams from the second and third tiers of the professional game - including Hunslet, Featherstone Rovers, Wakefield Trinity, Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams - will go into the third round draw on Monday. They will be joined by the 10 winners of this weekend’s second round ties, from the community game. The draw for round four will be made immediately afterwards.

Both draws will be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app from Widnes’ DCBL Stadium, starting at 6.30pm. Third round ties are scheduled for the weekend of February 10/11, with the fourth round taking place two weeks later. Super League clubs enter in round six, on the weekend of March 23/24.

