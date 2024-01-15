Player carded 3 times as Leeds rugby league club battle through stormy tie to reach Challenge Cup 2nd round

Two Leeds teams will feature in the second round of the Betfred Challenge Cup after one battled through a stormy tie which ended with 10 players against 12.

Ashton Golding's Stanningley side are through to the Challenge Cup second round. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Stanningley, coached by Huddersfield Giants’ former Leeds Rhinos full-back Ashton Golding, beat South Wales Jets 40-4 in Ebbw Vale to secure a trip to Leigh Miners Rangers in round two, on the weekend of January 27/28. The tie ended in chaotic fashion when a quartet of players, including Stanningley’s Jack Sykes, were sent-off in the final four minutes.

Sykes was dismissed for fighting in the 76th minute, along with Jets’ Craig Lewis - who had already been sin-binned for separate offences either side of half-time - and Dafydd Hellard. The hosts also had Shane Lee sent-off two minutes later. Lewis Joe Phipps bagged a brace of tries for Stanningley and Stephen Welton, Adam Butterill, Eddie Salkemp, Sykes and Cieran Richards also crossed. Ryan Taylor kicked six goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunslet ARLFC, who had a first round bye, will travel to Castleford side Fryston Warriors in round two. Warriors beat Army 13-10 thanks to tries by Rhys Owen, Ryan Joseph and Kieran Purdy, plus Leyton Davies’ drop goal.