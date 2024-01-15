Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Player carded 3 times as Leeds rugby league club battle through stormy tie to reach Challenge Cup 2nd round

Two Leeds teams will feature in the second round of the Betfred Challenge Cup after one battled through a stormy tie which ended with 10 players against 12.
By Peter Smith
Published 15th Jan 2024, 11:45 GMT
Ashton Golding's Stanningley side are through to the Challenge Cup second round. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Ashton Golding's Stanningley side are through to the Challenge Cup second round. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Stanningley, coached by Huddersfield Giants’ former Leeds Rhinos full-back Ashton Golding, beat South Wales Jets 40-4 in Ebbw Vale to secure a trip to Leigh Miners Rangers in round two, on the weekend of January 27/28. The tie ended in chaotic fashion when a quartet of players, including Stanningley’s Jack Sykes, were sent-off in the final four minutes.

Sykes was dismissed for fighting in the 76th minute, along with Jets’ Craig Lewis - who had already been sin-binned for separate offences either side of half-time - and Dafydd Hellard. The hosts also had Shane Lee sent-off two minutes later. Lewis Joe Phipps bagged a brace of tries for Stanningley and Stephen Welton, Adam Butterill, Eddie Salkemp, Sykes and Cieran Richards also crossed. Ryan Taylor kicked six goals.

Hunslet ARLFC, who had a first round bye, will travel to Castleford side Fryston Warriors in round two. Warriors beat Army 13-10 thanks to tries by Rhys Owen, Ryan Joseph and Kieran Purdy, plus Leyton Davies’ drop goal.

Oulton Raiders staged a spirited fightback from 30-0 behind early in the second half, but were beaten 34-22 by West Bowling. Taylor Smith, Harvey Williamson, Zack Schofield and Harvey Stevens were Oulton’s try scorers and Kieron Walpole added three conversions.

