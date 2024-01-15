Player carded 3 times as Leeds rugby league club battle through stormy tie to reach Challenge Cup 2nd round
Stanningley, coached by Huddersfield Giants’ former Leeds Rhinos full-back Ashton Golding, beat South Wales Jets 40-4 in Ebbw Vale to secure a trip to Leigh Miners Rangers in round two, on the weekend of January 27/28. The tie ended in chaotic fashion when a quartet of players, including Stanningley’s Jack Sykes, were sent-off in the final four minutes.
Sykes was dismissed for fighting in the 76th minute, along with Jets’ Craig Lewis - who had already been sin-binned for separate offences either side of half-time - and Dafydd Hellard. The hosts also had Shane Lee sent-off two minutes later. Lewis Joe Phipps bagged a brace of tries for Stanningley and Stephen Welton, Adam Butterill, Eddie Salkemp, Sykes and Cieran Richards also crossed. Ryan Taylor kicked six goals.
Hunslet ARLFC, who had a first round bye, will travel to Castleford side Fryston Warriors in round two. Warriors beat Army 13-10 thanks to tries by Rhys Owen, Ryan Joseph and Kieran Purdy, plus Leyton Davies’ drop goal.
Oulton Raiders staged a spirited fightback from 30-0 behind early in the second half, but were beaten 34-22 by West Bowling. Taylor Smith, Harvey Williamson, Zack Schofield and Harvey Stevens were Oulton’s try scorers and Kieron Walpole added three conversions.