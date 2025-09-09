Round 27 dates confirmed including Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos, plus Wakefield Trinity & Castleford Tigers

By Peter Smith
Published 9th Sep 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 13:23 BST
The schedule for Betfred Super League’s final round of matches before the play-offs has been confirmed.

Rugby League Commercial have announced two Thursday evening fixtures next week, with the remaining four round 27 matches - including Leeds Rhinos’ visit to Wigan Warriors in what could be a shoot out for second place - being played the following day, Friday, September 19. Rhinos’ game at Wigan has been chosen for exclusive coverage on Sky Sports.

The evening’s other three matches will be streamed by Sky and the competition’s own SuperLeague+ service. Wakefield Trinity travel to Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers are St Helens and Leigh Leopards play host to Huddersfield Giants, with all four Friday games kicking off at 8pm. Trinity go into this week’s penultimate round holding the sixth and final play-off place, one point ahead of Hull FC. Leigh and St Helens, who meet this Friday, are separated by three points in the battle for a top-four finish.

Leeds Rhinos travel to Wigan Warriors' Brick Community Stadium for their final game of the regular Betfred Super League season on Friday, September 19. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.placeholder image
The final round begins on Thursday, September 18 when Hull KR are at home to Warrington Wolves and Hull FC take on visitors Catalans Dragons, both with an 8pm kick-off. One of those matches will be an exclusive pick for Sky Sports, with the other to be shown live on both Sky Sports and SuperLeague+.

Here’s the full schedule for round 27 (all games 8pm):

Thursday, September 18 – Hull KR v Warrington Wolves, Hull FC v Catalans Dragons.

Friday, September 19 – St Helens v Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants, Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity, Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos.

Meanwhile, there has been a change to the schedule for the play-off semi-finals, with the team finishing second on the table now in action on Friday, October 3 and the league leaders playing the following afternoon.

The confirmed playoff schedule is:

Eliminators – Friday, September 26 (third v sixth, 8pm); Saturday, September 27 (fourth v fifth, 8pm).

Semi-finals – Friday October 3 (second v highest-ranked eliminator winner, 8pm); Saturday, October 4 (first v lowest-ranked eliminator winner, 5.30pm)

Grand Final –Saturday October 11 (6pm) at Old Trafford.

