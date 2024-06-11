Rob Burrow: incredible drone footage revealed as 668 shirts left at Headingley shrine to Leeds Rhinos icon
and live on Freeview channel 276
The video was taken before Rhinos staff lifted and stored the jerseys, scarves and other mementoes left at the John Holmes statue, outside Headingley’s South Stand. Rhinos say a total of 668 shirts “from virtually every club in the land” were laid in memory of Burrow, who was 41 when he died from motor neurone disease on Sunday, June 2.
All tributes, including cards and notes, will be photographed and put into a book, with a copy going to the former player’s family, one being kept at the stadium and another housed in the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds.
A decision on how to use the shirts and other items to create a permanent memorial to Burrow will be taken by club officials in conjunction with his family. Dead flowers have been lifted and will be composted with the organic matter added to the stadium’s memorial garden. The stadium will remain open from 8am-8pm for the next two weeks for mourners to place flowers at the statue, but Rhinos have requested no more shirts or items of clothing are left.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.