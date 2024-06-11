Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Incredible drone footage has been released of the shrine to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow at AMT Headingley Stadium.

The video was taken before Rhinos staff lifted and stored the jerseys, scarves and other mementoes left at the John Holmes statue, outside Headingley’s South Stand. Rhinos say a total of 668 shirts “from virtually every club in the land” were laid in memory of Burrow, who was 41 when he died from motor neurone disease on Sunday, June 2.

All tributes, including cards and notes, will be photographed and put into a book, with a copy going to the former player’s family, one being kept at the stadium and another housed in the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds.

A drone picture of the shrine to Rob Burrow at Leeds Rhinos' AMT Headingley Stadium. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.