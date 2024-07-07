Rob Burrow funeral: special qualities of Lindsey, rugby league & Leeds Rhinos evident for all to see
and live on Freeview channel 276
While it doesn’t compare to the pain and anguish Burrow’s family and closest friends are still feeling, his death from motor neurone disease, aged just 41, has touched millions of people nationwide, many of them with little or no interest in the sport itself.
Burrow’s funeral takes place today (Sunday) and is a private occasion for invited mourners only. Next Friday the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, will host a civic memorial service which fans will be able to watch via a live stream.
After that, for those outside Burrow’s immediate circle, life will begin to get back to normal, but events of the past month won’t be forgotten and - through the remarkable sums raised for the MND community - will leave a lasting legacy, not least the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, soon to be established in the city. When a cure for this vile illness is eventually found, Burrow and thousands of ordinary rugby league fans will have played a major part.
A tragic situation has certainly brought the best out of the code and its people. First and foremost, Burrow’s incredible family have captured the hearts of a nation. The dignity and bravery shown by his wife Lindsey, their young children Macy, Maya and Jackson and Burrow’s parents Geoff and Irene has been inspirational. They are the best of us.
Rugby league’s true colours have shone through. The minute’s applause at matches, fund-raising efforts for the MND Association and tributes left to Burrow at Headingley and Wembley illustrate why, for all its faults, our game is so special.
And Rhinos have not put a foot wrong. It’s four years since they last won a trophy and on-field performances in recent seasons have been mediocre, leading some to question whether Leeds is still a big club. The past five weeks have proved beyond doubt it is.
Rhinos recognised the depth of love and affection for Burrow and provided an outlet for fans and the MND community to unite in grief. The entire organisation deserves huge praise for the fitting send off it has given one of its favourite sons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.