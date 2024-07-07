Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The last five weeks, since Rob Burrow died on Sunday, June 2, have been an incredibly difficult and emotional time for rugby league generally and Leeds Rhinos in particular.

While it doesn’t compare to the pain and anguish Burrow’s family and closest friends are still feeling, his death from motor neurone disease, aged just 41, has touched millions of people nationwide, many of them with little or no interest in the sport itself.

Burrow’s funeral takes place today (Sunday) and is a private occasion for invited mourners only. Next Friday the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, will host a civic memorial service which fans will be able to watch via a live stream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After that, for those outside Burrow’s immediate circle, life will begin to get back to normal, but events of the past month won’t be forgotten and - through the remarkable sums raised for the MND community - will leave a lasting legacy, not least the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, soon to be established in the city. When a cure for this vile illness is eventually found, Burrow and thousands of ordinary rugby league fans will have played a major part.

Rob Burrow's wife Lindsey, their son Jackson and youngest daughter Maya on the pitch at AMT Headingley after Leeds Rhinos beat Leigh Leopards in the first home game since the former scrum-half's death. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

A tragic situation has certainly brought the best out of the code and its people. First and foremost, Burrow’s incredible family have captured the hearts of a nation. The dignity and bravery shown by his wife Lindsey, their young children Macy, Maya and Jackson and Burrow’s parents Geoff and Irene has been inspirational. They are the best of us.

Rugby league’s true colours have shone through. The minute’s applause at matches, fund-raising efforts for the MND Association and tributes left to Burrow at Headingley and Wembley illustrate why, for all its faults, our game is so special.

And Rhinos have not put a foot wrong. It’s four years since they last won a trophy and on-field performances in recent seasons have been mediocre, leading some to question whether Leeds is still a big club. The past five weeks have proved beyond doubt it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes to Rob Burrow left outside the South Stand at AMT Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.