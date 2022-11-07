Outside-backs Fran Goldthorp and Caitlin Beevers are included along with halves Georgia Roche and Courtney Winfield-Hill and hooker Keara Bennett.

Goldthorpe, Roche and Winfield-Hill are all set for their third appearance of the tournament and Beevers is recalled after being rested for last Saturday’s win over Canada, when Bennett made her World Cup debut.

Leeds forwards Dannielle Anderson and Zoe Hornby both drop out after being called into the side against Canada.

Rhinos' Caitlin Beeversa is back in the Rhinos squad to face PNG. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

England and Papua New Guinea – whose squad includes Leeds’ Tara Moxon – both won their opening two games, against Brazil and Canada and Wednesday will decide who finishes top of group A.

The group runners-up will take on the group B winners in next Monday’s first semi-final at York, as a curtain-raiser to the game between the group A leaders and second-placed team in the other pool.

World champions and hot favourites Australia meet New Zealand, who also have a 100 per cent winning record, at York on Thursday to decide who tops that group.

Rhinos' Fran Goldthorp runs in for a try for England against Canada. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Wednesday’s double-header begins with a showdown between Canada and Brazil (5pm).

Cook Islands take on France in group B on Thursday.

England’s squad is: Tara Stanley, Caitlin Beevers, Fran Goldthorp, Amy Hardcastle, Leah Burke, Georgia Roche, Courtney Winfield-Hill, Grace Field, Tara Jones, Hollie Dodd, Emily Rudge, Jodie Cunningham, Vicky Whitfield, Shona Hoyle, Olivia Wood, Paige Travis, Keara Bennett, Zoe Harris, Carrie Roberts.

