Shaun Wane’s side have won all four of their games so far, scoring 242 points and conceding only 34 and will face Samoa on Saturday in the first rugby league match staged at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, in north London (2.30pm).

England can be confident after crushing this weekend’s opponents 60-6 in the tournament's opening fixture at Newcastle last month, but Samoa have made huge strides since then.

They bounced back from their mauling by England to comfortably see off Greece and France before stunning Tonga in the quarter-finals.

The men's World Cup at Emirates Stadium, which will host Saturday's semi-final between England and Samoa. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Saturday’s victors will already know who they’ll face in the final at Old Trafford, Manchester, a week later.

Leeds United’s Elland Road stages the opening semi-final, between holders Australia and the world’s top-ranked team New Zealand, on Friday evening (7.45pm).

Both sides are unbeaten, having topped their group. The Aussies crushed Lebanon 48-4 at the quarter-final stage, but the Kiwis were given a huge scare by Fiji before squeezing through 24-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United's Elland Road will stage the first semi-fional, between Australia and New Zealand. Picture by Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com.

Tournament chief executive Jon Dutton, said: “After so many years of build-up, and the incredible challenges that have been overcome, to get to the semi-finals of the men’s tournament is so exciting.

“What a fantastic couple of games we have in prospect with four tremendous teams set to battle it out for a chance to reach the final at Old Trafford.

“With tickets selling well for both matches, we are expecting great atmospheres at both venues. Whether you are a hardcore rugby league fan or new to the sport it should be incredible to watch so get your tickets and witness history being made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much do semi-final tickets cost?

England Coach Shaun Wane. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Prices are the same for both ties with the cheapest, category E tickets, priced at £30 for adults and £15 concessions.

Other prices are: category D £55, £20; category D £70, £30; category B £85, £30; category A £110, with no concessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I buy tickets?

Visit rlwc2021.com/tickets