England, who led 38-0 after 30 minutes, finished with nine tries, five of them scored by player of the match winger Tommy Makinson.

The hosts will meet either Tonga or Samoa in next Saturday’s semi-final at Arsenal, with the victors facing either Australia or New Zealand in the final at Old Trafford seven days later.

England turned on the power to blitz PNG in the opening half an hour and Martin, the PNG captain, admitted they were too good on the day.

Rhinos' Rhyse Martin,right and ex-Leeds forward Wellington Albert move in to tackle England forward Tom Byurgess. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“Their style of play suits them,” he said. “They put the pressure on us and rolled us through the middle.

“They have got some quality forwards and they are hard to handle. They could go all the way, but for us, we just weren’t good enough.”

Martin felt the short turnaround from last Monday’s win over Wales was a factor and revealed several players carried injuries into the game.

Former Leeds captain Kallum Watkins was among Ebngland's try scorers against PNG. P.icture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“We want to be a passionate and respectful team and play the sport in the right way,” the Leeds man added.

“I think we’ve done that over the last few weeks, but it was a hard one today. It has been a tough afternoon, but hopefully in the next World Cup we can go one step further.”

England coach Shaun Wane was “really happy” with his side’s performance., describing the first 30 minutes as “faultless”.

“We knew Papua New Guinea were going to have a day in the game because they are a good team,” he said.

Tommy Makinson scored 30 points for England from five tries and as many goals. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“Conditions were tough, but overall, when you look at that scoreline in a quarter-final against a very good team, if I’d been offered that this morning I’d have been very, very happy,”

The team boss insisted it was a tough game, despite the scoreline. He added: “I thought our attack was great and our starting middles were really good.

“We completed our first 13 sets and there’s not many teams could do that in those conditions.”

Unusually, Wane said there was nothing he was upset with in England’s performance. He insisted: “I am happy, I have got a really good group. The spirit we have created - what the lads have done - is so enjoyable.”

England are now just two wins away from creating history, but Wane is wary of the talent left in the competition.

“The semi-final will be really tough,” he warned. “It is our job to make it really tough for them as well.

“I am happy with the players I’ve got and how we are travelling,but I do understand we have got some tough challenges ahead of us.”