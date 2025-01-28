Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The chairman of a Castleford-based community club has accused a rival team of disrespecting the Betfred Challenge Cup by refusing to take part.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Conference Premier Division side Lock Lane reached the second round of this season’s competition before losing 50-10 at home to Hunslet RLFC, of the Betfred Championship. Teams from the Conference top-flight were offered automatic entry to the Cup, but round one went ahead without Wath Brow Hornets who withdrew the week before their opening tie was due to be played.

Hornets claimed new rules which limit contact in training during pre-season meant they did not have enough time to prepare their game at Bradford club West Bowling, which would have been their first competitive game of the 2025 campaign. Wath Brow were replaced at late notice by Castleford-based Cutsyke Raiders, who play in the winter Pennine League competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunslet's Ethan O'Hanlon, Harvey Hallas and Cam Berry tackle a Lock Lane opponent during the sides' Challenge Cup clash. Picture by John Victor.

But in the programme for last Saturday’s game against Hunslet, Lock Lane chairman Mick Wildey hit out at the Cumbrians’ decision to withdraw. “I know there has been a lot said about an NCL side pulling out of the competition a week before the first round. I do think they have disrespected the cup,” Wildey wrote.

“We all had to take up an invite to enter, we all knew the dates, we all knew about the RFL dispensation for returning to play. To me, it’s like buying a lottery ticket and asking for your money back when your numbers don’t come out. You pay your money and take your chance.

“[The game against Hunslet] is what the magic of the cup is all about, David v Goliath and I know our coaches, players and backroom staff are relishing the challenge.”

In a statement on social media announcing their withdrawal, Wath Brow had said: “Pre-Christmas, our head coach raised detailed concerns around player welfare regarding playing Challenge Cup games in very early January. The risk of injury greatly personified due to the undoubted lack of preparation time for all amateur clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty Beharrell scores for Hunslet RLFC against Lock Lane. Picture by John Victor.

“The RFL’s own mandate was for non-contact in pre-season up until late February! How they then allow these fixtures is both regrettable but more importantly it is to the detriment of all amateur players in our opinion (again RFL mandate was WE MUST HAVE A LENGTHY OFF SEASON).

“The 2024 season for ourselves was not concluded until mid October and again, your own counsel was to have a longer off season so as to allow players the much needed recovery time (regardless of Challenge Cup entry or not). We are extremely concerned about the potential for amateur clubs then playing well-conditioned professional clubs (their pre-season started far earlier and is understandably more intense) and the high risk those fixtures present.

“The actual NCL season does not commence until March and rightly so. These Cup games no longer present the financial rewards that were on offer years ago and in reality often cost amateur clubs. Given the risks highlighted, the actual lack of reward and BY ACTUALLY FOLLOWING THE RFL MANDATORY GUIDANCE, Wath Brow Hornets ARLFC have considered all factors and are withdrawing from the competition.”

In response, the RFL pointed out: “Those community clubs who accepted the invite back in October to enter the Cup were granted an exemption from the usual mandated non-contact period to begin training earlier once the players had had a four-six week break following the end of their 2024 commitments.”