Myler was Rhinos’ official man of the match when they beat Wakefield Trinity 34-6 in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day.

That came in the fifth week of pre-season, which began on November 23 and Myler described preparations so far as “really good, really clinical”.

Rhinos have a new-look side for 2022, with four signings from outside the club and eight members of last year’s squad having moved on.

Richie Myler takes on Wakefield's Lee Gaskell. Picture by Steve Riding.

That means every second in pre-season counts and Myler is confident Leeds are on track to hit the ground running when competitive rugby begins in February.

“All the boys are really enjoying it,” he said.

“Obviously Rich wanted to come in with a fresh approach and everyone has bought into it.

“I think we are building very nicely towards a - hopefully - successful season.”

New signing Blake Austin has settled in well, according to Richie Myler. Picture by Steve Riding.

Myler - who signed a new three-year contract a month ago - added: “The recruits we have brought in are good and the young boys have really stepped up and are all fighting for spots.

“We have got competition for places left, right and centre so if we can keep building on that, working on our combinations and developing what we are developing, I think we will be all right.”

Leeds led only 10-6 midway through their Christmas fixture against an inexperienced Trinity team and Myler accepted, while there were good signs, Rhinos still have a lot to work on.

Agar gave most of his first-choice lineup a run-out, including new signings Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer and James Bentley and Rhinos got through with no major new injury concerns.

“It was a good hit-out, but let’s not get too carried away,” Myler stated.

“We got some good miles in our legs and it was good to see the fans there.

“When you are training against your own systems every day, we know what each other is going to do so it’s good to go up against an opposition that isn’t quite sure what the attack is going to look like and you can see where you’re at from a playing perspective.”

The full-back stressed: “It is a long way to round one, but it was good to see the new boys getting some game time and the combinations working.

“We put some nice touches in, I think in the first half we could have been a bit more clinical in the way we did things, but we did enough to get the win.”

Rhinos’ next trial game is at Featherstone Rovers on Sunday, January 16.

They visit Bradford Bulls a week later and play host to Hull in Tom Briscoe’s testimonial match on Sunday, January 30.

A young side will travel to Hunslet for the Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy on Sunday, February 6, before the real business kicks-off with a home clash against Warrington Wolves on Saturday, February 12 in Betfred Super League round one.