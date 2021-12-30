Here is the Yorkshire Evening Post’s choice of the six most significant Rhinos stories during a dramatic - and at times turbulent - year.

1: Gale blow. Rhinos captain Luke Gale had a nightmare 2021, suffering a torn pectoral muscle in his first pre-season training session, breaking a thumb two games into the year and having his season ended by a knee injury in August. He was also suspended twice. In July the captaincy was removed following a falling out with coach Richard Agar and four months later the scrum-half was released from the final year of his contract, to join Hull.

2: Injuries. Gale’s damaged pec’ was just the start of a year of fitness woe, which also included two significant Covid outbreaks. At times Leeds were missing a dozen first-choice players and forwards Cameron Smith and Rhyse Martin were in the halves when they lost a Challenge Cup tie at St Helens in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Gale was stripped of Rhinos' captaincy in July and signed for Hull in the off-season. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

3: Star signings. In terms of experience and quality, bringing in half-backs Blake Austin (from Warrington Wolves) and Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants), second-row James Bentley (St Helens) and winger David Fusitu’a (New Zealand Warriors) was Rhinos’ biggest recruitment spree of this century.

4: Wheel class. Rhinos’ wheelchair side were all-conquering, retaining the Betfred Challenge Cup in August, finishing top of the Super League table and completing an historic unbeaten season with victory in September’s Grand Final.

5: Eastmond move goes west. In March, Rhinos brought dual-code international Kyle Eastmond back to rugby league on a two-year contract. The ex-St Helens half-back played for them just twice - in defeats by Wigan Warriors and Hull KR - before retiring two months later. Announcing the decision to hang up his boots, 31-year-old Eastmond admitted: “I’ve come to realise the passion to influence the game is no longer on the field.”

Aidan Sezer, with ball, is a big-name signing for Rhinos. Picture by Steve Riding.

6: One out, one in. At the end of July Kevin Sinfield left his role as Rhinos’ director of rugby to become an assistant-coach at Leicester Tigers rugby union club. Days later Rhinos confirmed his scrum-half son Jack, now 17, had signed his first professional contract.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.