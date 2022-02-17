Myler was seeing a specialist in London today (Thursday) and coach Richard Agar revealed: “It is likely he will have surgery.

"He will probably miss a number of weeks, but just how long we are not quite sure yet.”

Winger David Fusitu’a is also unavailable for Friday's Betfred Super League game at Wigan Warriors after failing a head injury assessment last Saturday.

David Fusitu'a is "not great" after his head knock last week, Rhinos coach Richard Agar says. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Agar said he has “not been great” this week.

Hooker Brad Dwyer and second-rower James Bentley are suspended.

Last week’s other starting second-row, Rhyse Martin, is in Australia on compassionate leave following the death of his father.

Agar said: “We are right behind him. He has nipped off home to get things seen to and we will support him all the way.

“He will do what he has got to do over there and get back and have a good long season in front of him.”

Stand-off Blake Austin will make his debut after being suspended for round one, centre Harry Newman could return from a hamstring strain and outside-backs Jack Broadbent, Liam Tindall and Max Simpson are in contention for a call-up, along with hooker Corey Johnson and forwards Bodene Thompson, Alex Mellor and Jarrod O’Connor.

Agar insisted he can “see some positives” in the changes to his lineup.

He said: “Some guys got overlooked last week. There’s some fresh energy injected into a team that did work extremely hard.”

Wigan are without centre Iain Thornley who was injured in their round one win at Hull KR.

Harry Smith, Oliver Partington, Joe Shorrocks, Abbas Miski and Brad O’Neill are all vying for a place in the 17.

Wigan Warriors: from Bibby, Hardaker, Marshall, Cust, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Mago, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies, Ellis, H Smith, Partington, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks, Field, Miski, O’Neill.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, Newman, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Tetevano, Mellor, C Smith, Thompson, Briscoe, Gannon, Broadbent, O’Connor, Donaldson, Johnson, Simpson, Tindall.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).

Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.