Opportunity knocking for Leeds Rhinos’ rookie hooker Corey Johnson

Corey Johnson made his Rhinos debut in the final game of 2019 but dropped out of rugby league the following pre-season.

He made a comeback in the community game with Hunslet Club Parkside before rejoining Leeds and, after a loan spell at York City Knights, played once in Betfred Super League last term.

He began this season on loan at Bradford Bulls but was recalled by Leeds after Dwyer received a single-match penalty notice for dangerous contact following last Saturday’s defeat by Warrington Wolves.

Johnson had been due to play, in the halves, for Bradford at Leigh Centurions on Monday and confirmed: “I found out just before I was about to set off for the team coach to Leigh.”

He said: “I definitely enjoyed it at Bradford.

“They’ve been a very successful club throughout the past and John Kear is a very good, very experienced coach.

“It is more education and different perspectives.”

Following more than a year out of the game, Johnson admitted he is “probably not quite where I want to be”, but feels he is making good progress.

“I am definitely better than I was when I first came back,” he said.

“I am enjoying it - in pre-season I struggled with a bit of an injury but I am loving being in and around the boys again.”

Tomorrow is a good chance to get some more game time at the top level, against quality opposition.

“If I get the opportunity to play, it will be great for me personally,” Johnson said.

“It is really unlucky for Dog [Dwyer], but that’s just the way it’s going this year.

“They are really cracking down on things like that.

“For me, it is always good experience, especially when you are putting yourself against the best of the best.

“You want to be at that level and achieving at that level; it’s what to aim for.”

At 21, the former England academy player accepts he still has a lot to learn but said training alongside experienced hookers Kruise Leeming and Dwyer is good for his rugby league education.

“Kruise is the captain now and ever since he came to the club, when I was here before, he has been a massive help to me,” he said. “They are both different players, they bring different things to the game and I am learning off both of them.”

Rhinos, who haven’t conceded a point in their last two visits to Wigan, will need a huge effort again to get anything from tomorrow. But Johnson insisted: “I think everyone was really positive after [last weekend’s] game.

“They dug that deep for each other and it just shows, I think, what we will hopefully be capable of achieving this year, with the standards we set and the enthusiasm and work ethic of everyone.”