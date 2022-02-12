Rhyse Martin: Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar pays tribute to 'magnificent' forward following family bereavement
Coach Richard Agar has paid an emotional tribute to Leeds Rhinos forward Rhyse Martin after revealing the tragic circumstances behind his appearance in today's round one defeat by Warrington Wolves.
Martin was one of Rhinos best players in the 22-20 loss and Agar said afterwards: "Rhyse lost his dad in the week very suddenly.
"We kept a lid on it; the boys have, as they would, rallied around him tremendously well.
“His partner and his baby are back home after they got the news later in the week that his father had passed away suddenly.
"He's stranded in the UK, we're trying to get him home next week to be with his family.
“His response today and the way he played, his father would have been extremely proud of his performance - he was magnificent."
