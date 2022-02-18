A club statement said: "We can confirm that tonight’s game at the DW Stadium between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos is still on.

"An amber weather warning has been issued for strong winds across the North West, including Wigan Borough, but the game remains on.

"We advise all fans to travel carefully and arrive to the ground early as queues are expected around the DW Stadium."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan's DW Stadium. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

The fixture kicks-off at 8pm and turnstiles will be open from 6.30pm.