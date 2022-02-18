Match on: Leeds Rhinos' Super League game at Wigan Warriors to go ahead despite Storm Eunice
Wigan Warriors say tonight's (Friday's) Betfred Super League round two visit of Leeds Rhinos will go ahead.
A club statement said: "We can confirm that tonight’s game at the DW Stadium between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos is still on.
"An amber weather warning has been issued for strong winds across the North West, including Wigan Borough, but the game remains on.
"We advise all fans to travel carefully and arrive to the ground early as queues are expected around the DW Stadium."
The fixture kicks-off at 8pm and turnstiles will be open from 6.30pm.
