Clubs will be able to name 18 players in their matchday squad this season.

The RFL’s laws committee has approved a fifth substitute, who will only be used if three or more teammates fail a head injury assessment (hia) in the same game.

The system has been adopted from the NRL and was used in last autumn’s World Cup.

Teams can now name an 18th player in matchday squads, but the extra substitute will only be used if three or more teammates fail a head injury assessment. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Players who fail an hia will now be stood down for a minimum of 12 days, one more than last season and an increase of five on the protocol in 2021.

The laws committee has also scrapped differential penalties, meaning non-offending teams will now be able to kick for goal from any penalties awarded at scrums.

Protocols around the green card, which was introduced in 2022, have been reinforced, so if the referee calls time off for a player to receive medical attention, that player will have to leave the field for two minutes of elapsed playing time before being allowed to rejoin the match.

Leeds Rhinos' Rhyse Martin lines up a kick against Bradford last weekend. Teams will now be able to take a shot at goal from penalties awarded for scrum offences. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The governing body say this is “with a view to reducing time-wasting and gamesmanship, in addition to respecting the primary importance of player safety”.

Meanwhile, cameras will be worn by referees at all matches in the first round of this year’s Betfred Challenge Cup, on February 11/12.

Super League whistler Liam Moore, who is also the RFL’s match officials recruitment and development officer, said the sport has no problem recruiting referees, but many quit the game because of abuse from players, coaches or spectators.

The ‘ref-cam’ was trialled in the community game’s flagship National Conference last season and Moore revealed it significantly reduced the amount of abuse aimed at match officials.

Ref Liam Moore makes a point during last season's Challenge Cup tie between Leeds and Castleford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He added the cameras will also help in the development of referees, with their coaches being able to hear how they interact with players during matches.

Former Super League ref Steve Presley, from Castleford, has returned to the RFL’s match review panel, alongside new members Rebecca Stevens - a barrister specialising in criminal defence, who played for Great Britain Lionesses - and ex-France forward Jerome Guisset.