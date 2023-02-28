News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

RFL confirm England men's, women's and wheelchair coaches for 2025 World Cup

England’s men’s, wheelchair and women’s coaches have been confirmed for the 2025 World Cup in France.

By Peter Smith
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 12:28pm

Shaun Wane is staying on as coach of the men’s team after guiding them to the semi-finals of last year’s tournament, when they lost to Samoa in golden-point extra-time.

Tom Coyd’s role as England wheelchair team boss has also been renewed following their world title triumph last autumn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stuart Barrow is the new coach of the women’s national side, replacing Craig Richards who resigned after England’s World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand in November.

England coach Shaun Wane. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
England coach Shaun Wane. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
England coach Shaun Wane. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Barrow will be assisted by Leeds Rhinos head coach and former England captain Lois Forsell, along with Dec Hardman who masterminded St helens’ Women’s Challenge Cup and Super League double in 2021.

Read More
Super League predicted table gallery: Leeds Rhinos out of play-offs, Castleford ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

RFL chairman Simon Johnson said: “I am delighted to confirm these appointments and wish all three coaches every success – beginning with the men’s and women’s mid-season Internationals against France in April.

“The RFL board received and considered at length a detailed review of the performance of each of the England teams at RLWC2021.

Leeds Rhinos' Lois GForsell will assist new England women's team coach Stuart Barrow. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos' Lois GForsell will assist new England women's team coach Stuart Barrow. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos' Lois GForsell will assist new England women's team coach Stuart Barrow. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“No stone was left unturned in the review, which included submissions from coaches, players and staff alike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The report generated a good, robust and lengthy discussion at our February board meeting. We are confident we have the right people in place.”

Tom Coyd will remain in charge of England's wheelchair side after steering them to World Cup glory last autumn. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.
Tom Coyd will remain in charge of England's wheelchair side after steering them to World Cup glory last autumn. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.
Tom Coyd will remain in charge of England's wheelchair side after steering them to World Cup glory last autumn. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.
EnglandRFLFranceShaun Wane