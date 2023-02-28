RFL confirm England men's, women's and wheelchair coaches for 2025 World Cup

Shaun Wane is staying on as coach of the men’s team after guiding them to the semi-finals of last year’s tournament, when they lost to Samoa in golden-point extra-time.

Tom Coyd’s role as England wheelchair team boss has also been renewed following their world title triumph last autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Barrow is the new coach of the women’s national side, replacing Craig Richards who resigned after England’s World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand in November.

England coach Shaun Wane. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Barrow will be assisted by Leeds Rhinos head coach and former England captain Lois Forsell, along with Dec Hardman who masterminded St helens’ Women’s Challenge Cup and Super League double in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RFL chairman Simon Johnson said: “I am delighted to confirm these appointments and wish all three coaches every success – beginning with the men’s and women’s mid-season Internationals against France in April.

“The RFL board received and considered at length a detailed review of the performance of each of the England teams at RLWC2021.

Leeds Rhinos' Lois GForsell will assist new England women's team coach Stuart Barrow. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“No stone was left unturned in the review, which included submissions from coaches, players and staff alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The report generated a good, robust and lengthy discussion at our February board meeting. We are confident we have the right people in place.”