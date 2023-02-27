News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Super League predicted table gallery: Leeds Rhinos out of play-offs, Castleford Tigers slip as Hull FC climb

Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers are two of the big movers on the latest predicted Betfred Super League table.

By Peter Smith
40 minutes ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 5:38pm

Based on the competition sponsor’s odds, Rhinos have tumbled from joint-third before the season to a current position outside the play-offs.

Tigers, also without a without a win, are distant underdogs to repeat their table-topping feat of 2017, but Hull FC and Hull KR are among clubs on the rise.

Here’s how the new predicted table looks.

1. St Helens

Coach Paul Wellens' side remain the team to beat. Odds to finish top: 13/8.

Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

2. Wigan Warriors

Last year's league runners-up remain second-favourites after getting off the mark with a huge win over Wakefield. Odds to finish top: 3/1.

Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

3. Warrington Wolves

After two successive wins, could this be Warrington's year? The bookies reckon they remain third-favourites to lift the leaders' shield. Odds to finish top: 9/2.

Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

4. Catalans Dragons

The French side are fourth-favourites after back-to-back wins at the start of the campaign. Odds to finish top 12/1.

Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Super LeagueHull FCCastleford TigersRhinosHull KR