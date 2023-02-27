Super League predicted table gallery: Leeds Rhinos out of play-offs, Castleford Tigers slip as Hull FC climb
Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers are two of the big movers on the latest predicted Betfred Super League table.
By Peter Smith
40 minutes ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 5:38pm
Based on the competition sponsor’s odds, Rhinos have tumbled from joint-third before the season to a current position outside the play-offs.
Tigers, also without a without a win, are distant underdogs to repeat their table-topping feat of 2017, but Hull FC and Hull KR are among clubs on the rise.
Here’s how the new predicted table looks.
