Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos fans have raised a remarkable five-figure sum for the Rob Burrow Centre appeal through the sale of replica shirts dedicated to the club legend.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos’ kit supplier Oxon produced a one-off playing jersey for last season’s home Betfred Super League clash with Leigh Leopards, which was the first at AMT Headingley since club legend Burrow’s death from motor neurone disease. A percentage from the sale of replica shirts was donated to the Leeds Hospitals Charity and Oxon have now revealed the sum raised for £82,000.

The special edition shirt was designed by Cath Muir who has MND. Funds raised will support the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in Leeds, which will be the first of its kind in the UK to provide specialised care for people living with thye terminal illness. It proved a lucky charm for Rhinos who won 18-10 in front of a packed house, including Burrow’s family and many former teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rob Burrow’s legacy continues to inspire countless individuals and we are deeply honoured to contribute to the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in his name," Oxon chief executive Lee Jenkinson said. “This donation reflects the tremendous support of fans who share Rob’s fighting spirit and have joined us in this mission to make a difference for those battling MND. We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who purchased a shirt and helped make this donation possible.”

Brodie Croft celebrates scoring in Leeds Rhinos' win over Leigh Leopards when they wore a unique jersey in tribute to Rob Burrow. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The Rob Burrow Centre for MND, aims to deliver specialised care, enhance research capabilities and improve the quality of life for those affected by the disease. Paul Watkins, director of fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “We were absolutely blown away that sales of the limited edition Leeds Rhinos MND shirt have raised £82,000 for the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Oxen Sports for choosing to support the appeal through sales of the shirt and - with less than £250,000 to reach our target - this contribution will help us get even closer to our target to build a specialist MND centre in Leeds.”

Leeds Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates added: “This is a fantastic tribute to Rob and his tireless efforts throughout his battle with MND to raise money to help others impacted by the disease. That night against Leigh at AMT Headingley will live long in the memory of everyone who was either there or watched on television.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos' Matt Frawley scores against Leigh Leopards, wearing the shirt dedicated to Rob Burrow. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“It was incredible to see so many of the MND shirts, with the wonderful design by Cath Muir, all the way around the ground and this is a great gesture by Oxen Sport to help the cause to get the Rob Burrow Centre for MND open as soon as possible.”