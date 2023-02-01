Assistant-coach Chev Walker was in charge of Rhinos’ second-string last season, when they regularly brought in players from other clubs, including Hunslet, York Knights and Featherstone Rovers, to make up the numbers.

Rhinos boast a deeper squad this year and, if the top-25 stay healthy, will have a host of youngsters looking for regular game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker reckons that could come through a mixture of second team action, loan deals and dual-registration.

Players like Levi Edwards could feature in the reserves or go out on dual-registration or loan if they aren't playing in Rhinos' first team. Picture Tony Johnson.

Bradford Bulls, who Rhinos beat 24-10 last weekend, remain Leeds’ partner club, but Walker admitted: “I don’t think last year we - or anyone - used the reserves as well as they should.

“Each individual will need testing at times, but I think the core of it is to get these lads playing in the reserves together early, then they will either play themselves out of there into our first team, or be pushing to go and play Championship.”

But he stressed: “That’s not something we discuss now, it will keep developing. Players will put themselves in positions to reach where they need to be.”

Chev Walker was in charge of Rhinos' academy and reserves last year and is now an assistant to coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com.

Of the players outside Rhinos’ top-26, only Toby Warren - an off-season signing from York - has yet to feature in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some more senior players have had no or little game time and Walker said the risk-free approach taken in pre-season will continue.

“There’s no rush for anyone to be out there playing,” he insisted. “When the time’s right for them to play, they’ll play.”

Injuries and extended off-season breaks, because of last year’s World Cup, have meant Rhinos are yet to have their full squad in training.

Signed from York, Toby Warren has yet to play for Leeds in pre-season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker hinted players without any pre-season game time could be considered for Betfred Super League round one, at Warrington Wolves on February 16, as long as they are fully fit “I don’t think anyone’s up to speed until round four, whether you’ve done a full pre-season or half of it,” he said.