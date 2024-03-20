Refs named for Leeds Rhinos v St Helens, Batley v Castleford Tigers and other Challenge Cup 6th round ties
Chris Kendall will be in charge of Leeds Rhinos for the third time in four weeks when they face St Helens at AMT Headingley on Friday. He was also in the middle for Leeds’ Betfred Super League wins over Catalans Dragons and Leigh Leopards.
Marcus Griffiths has been appointed to Castleford Tigers’ tie at Batley Bulldogs on Saturday and Jack Smith will referee Featherstone Rovers’ visit to Leigh the same afternoon. Other appointments are: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils - Liam Moore; Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles - James Vella; Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC - Aaron Moore; Warrington Wolves v London Broncos - Tom Grant; Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons - Liam Rush.
There will be no video referee for Challenge Cup sixth round matches.