How to watch Leeds Rhinos v St Helens Challenge Cup tie and why it's not on BBC TV

Live coverage will be available from two Cup sixth round matches this weekend, including Leeds Rhinos’ huge clash with St Helens, but rugby league fans will have to hunt around to find the action. The sport’s latest television deal, which began this season, allows the BBC to show live pictures from 15 men’s Super League games - 10 on television and five streamed - but network coverage of the Betfred Challenge Cup begins at the quarter final stage, which takes place next month.