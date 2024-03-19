How to watch Leeds Rhinos v St Helens Challenge Cup tie and why it's not on BBC TV
Live coverage will be available from two Cup sixth round matches this weekend, including Leeds Rhinos’ huge clash with St Helens, but rugby league fans will have to hunt around to find the action. The sport’s latest television deal, which began this season, allows the BBC to show live pictures from 15 men’s Super League games - 10 on television and five streamed - but network coverage of the Betfred Challenge Cup begins at the quarter final stage, which takes place next month.
Rhinos’ tie - which comes exactly a week after they lost 18-8 at home to St Helens in Super League - will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website on Friday (8pm kick-off). The Sportsman’s YouTube channel will carry live coverage from Leigh Leopards against Featherstone Rovers on Saturday (2pm).