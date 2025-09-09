Refs named for Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons plus Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity & others
Jack Smith is referee for Rhinos’ final home game of the regular Betfred Super League season, with Liam Rush as his video assistant. Smith has refereed Leeds more times than any other official this season with Thursday being his ninth time in charge. Chris Kendall has been in the middle for five Rhinos games, Aaron Moore four, Liam Moore and Rush three, Tom Grant two and Matty Lynn and Marcus Griffiths have done one each.
Aaron Moore will take charge of Friday’s game between hosts Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers. Grant is the video referee. Kendall is in the middle when Wakefield Trinity play host to Hull KR on Saturday, with Liam Moore on video duty.
Appointments for Betfred Super League round 26 are: Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons - Jack Smith (video, Liam Rush); Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - Aaron Moore (video, Tom Grant); Leigh Leopards v St Helens - Liam Moore (video, Jack Smith); Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR - Chris Kendall (video, Liam Moore); Hull FC v Warrington Wolves - Tom Grant (video, Marcus Griffiths); Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils - Scott Mikalauskas (video, Crhis Kendall).