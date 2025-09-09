Refs named for Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons plus Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity & others

Match officials have been revealed for this weekend’s fixtures, including Leeds Rhinos against Catalans Dragons on Thursday.

Jack Smith is referee for Rhinos’ final home game of the regular Betfred Super League season, with Liam Rush as his video assistant. Smith has refereed Leeds more times than any other official this season with Thursday being his ninth time in charge. Chris Kendall has been in the middle for five Rhinos games, Aaron Moore four, Liam Moore and Rush three, Tom Grant two and Matty Lynn and Marcus Griffiths have done one each.