Refs named for last Super League round including Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos, St Helens v Castleford Tigers

Referees have been named for this weekend’s final round of the regular season.

Chris Kendall will be in charge of Leeds Rhinos’ game at Wigan Warriors on Friday, with Liam Moore as his video assistant. It is the sixth time Kendall has refereed Rhinos this season. Jack Smith has been in the middle for nine of Leeds’ 28 competitive matches so far this year, with Aaron Moore doing four, Liam Moore and Liam Rush three, Tom Grant two and Matty Lynn and Marcus Griffiths one each.

Wigan will have a chance of snatching the league leaders’ shield, if Hull KR are beaten by visitors Warrington Wolves on Thursday evening. Leeds could climb a place to third should they win and Leigh Leopards lose at home against Huddersfield Giants on Friday.

Referee Chris Kendall. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Liam Rush has been appointed to Castleford Tigers’ Friday fixture at St Helens. The video official is James Vella. Jack Smith is referee for Wakefield Trinity’s visit to Salford Red Devils the same evening, with Aaron Moore on video duty. Trinity will qualify for the play-offs with a win, or if Hull suffer defeat at home to Catalans Dragons on Thursday.

Referees for Betfred Super League round 27 are: Hull FC v Catalans Dragons - Liam Moore (video, Chris Kendall); Hull KR v Warrington Wolves - Aaron Moore (video, Tom Grant); St Helens v Castleford Tigers - Liam Rush (video, James Vella); Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants - Marcus Griffiths (video, Tom Grant); Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity - Jack Smith (video, Aaron Moore); Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos - Chris Kendall (video, Liam Moore).