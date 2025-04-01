Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Jack Smith is the man in the middle for Wakefield Trinity’s home clash with Leigh Leopards on Friday. That comes seven days after Trinity won 40-14 at Leigh in Betfred Super League. Aaron Moore will referee Catalans Dragons’ meeting with Salford Red Devils at Stade Gilbert Brutus, in Perpignan.

Chris Kendall, who refereed last year’s final, is in charge of Saturday’s huge BBC-televised derby between in-form sides Hull FC and Hull KR, with Ben Thaler as his video assistant. Liam Moore will referee Warrington Wolves against St Helens the following day, also live on the BBC. Tom Grant is on video duty.

Referee Jack Smith. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Challenge Cup appointments are: Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards - Jack Smith; Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils - Aaron Moore; Hull FC v Hull KR - Chris Kendall (video, Ben Thaler); Warrington Wolves v St Helens - Liam Moore (video Tom Grant).