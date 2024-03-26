Refs named for Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR v Hull FC, St Helens v Wigan Warriors and others

Referee appointments have been confirmed for this weekend’s rivals round.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Mar 2024, 17:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Aaron Moore will be in the middle for Thursday’s Betfred Super League derby between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos, with Jack Smith as video referee. His brother Liam Moore has been appointed to Friday’s Hull derby and Tom Grant will be his video assistant.

Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Castleford Tigers: how...

Chris Kendall takes charge of St Helens against Wigan Warriors the same afternoon, when Ben Thaler will be video referee. On Saturday, Jack Smith is the referee for Warrngton Wolves against Catalans Dragons and Kendall will be the video official.

Aaron Moore refereed Leeds Rhinos' first game of the season, against Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Aaron Moore refereed Leeds Rhinos' first game of the season, against Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Aaron Moore refereed Leeds Rhinos' first game of the season, against Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That day’s second game, between Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards will be controlled by James Vella with Liam Moore as video ref. Match officials for Huddersfield Giants’ game at London Broncos on Sunday have yet to be announced.

Related topics:St HelensHull FCHull KRCastleford TigersWigan Warriors

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.