Refs named for Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR v Hull FC, St Helens v Wigan Warriors and others
Aaron Moore will be in the middle for Thursday’s Betfred Super League derby between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos, with Jack Smith as video referee. His brother Liam Moore has been appointed to Friday’s Hull derby and Tom Grant will be his video assistant.
Chris Kendall takes charge of St Helens against Wigan Warriors the same afternoon, when Ben Thaler will be video referee. On Saturday, Jack Smith is the referee for Warrngton Wolves against Catalans Dragons and Kendall will be the video official.
That day’s second game, between Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards will be controlled by James Vella with Liam Moore as video ref. Match officials for Huddersfield Giants’ game at London Broncos on Sunday have yet to be announced.
