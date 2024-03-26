Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aaron Moore will be in the middle for Thursday’s Betfred Super League derby between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos, with Jack Smith as video referee. His brother Liam Moore has been appointed to Friday’s Hull derby and Tom Grant will be his video assistant.

Chris Kendall takes charge of St Helens against Wigan Warriors the same afternoon, when Ben Thaler will be video referee. On Saturday, Jack Smith is the referee for Warrngton Wolves against Catalans Dragons and Kendall will be the video official.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Moore refereed Leeds Rhinos' first game of the season, against Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad