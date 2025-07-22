Referees named for Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos, plus Hull FC & Wigan Warriors games

Referees have been confirmed for this week’s matches, including Thursday’s derby between Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos.

Chris Kendall will be the man in the middle at DIY Kitchens Stadium, Belle Vue, with Jack Smith as his video assistant. The West Yorkshire showdown kicks-off Betfred Super League round 20, which is split across two weekends. Trinity will climb into the top-six if they win, while Rhinos are looking to go above Leigh Leopards into third spot.

It is the fifth time Kendall has refereed Rhinos this season, all in the space of 12 games. Jack Smith has been in charge for six Leeds matches in 2025, Liam Moore and Liam Rush have both done three, Aaron Moore two and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Tom Grant one each.

Referee Chris Kendall. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Referee appointments for Super League round 20 are: Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - Chris Kendall (video, Jack Smith); Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons - Jack Smith (video, Tom Grant); Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants - Tom Grant (video, Chris Kendall).