Referees named for Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos, plus Hull FC & Wigan Warriors games

By Peter Smith
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 16:20 BST
Referees have been confirmed for this week’s matches, including Thursday’s derby between Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos.

Chris Kendall will be the man in the middle at DIY Kitchens Stadium, Belle Vue, with Jack Smith as his video assistant. The West Yorkshire showdown kicks-off Betfred Super League round 20, which is split across two weekends. Trinity will climb into the top-six if they win, while Rhinos are looking to go above Leigh Leopards into third spot.

placeholder image
Read More
Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: changes made as 21-man squads named for huge S...

It is the fifth time Kendall has refereed Rhinos this season, all in the space of 12 games. Jack Smith has been in charge for six Leeds matches in 2025, Liam Moore and Liam Rush have both done three, Aaron Moore two and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Tom Grant one each.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Referee Chris Kendall. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Referee Chris Kendall. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Referee appointments for Super League round 20 are: Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - Chris Kendall (video, Jack Smith); Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons - Jack Smith (video, Tom Grant); Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants - Tom Grant (video, Chris Kendall).

Related topics:RefereesHull FCJack SmithWakefield TrinityWigan WarriorsSuper LeagueRhinos

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice