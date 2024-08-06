Referees named for Super League matches including Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, Hull KR v Castleford Tigers
Liam Moore is the man in the middle for Leeds Rhinos’ home meeting with champions Wigan Warriors on Saturday, with Ben Thaler as his video assistant. It is the fourth time Moore has refereed Rhinos this season.
Chris Kendall has been in charge of six Leeds games, Aaron Moore four, Jack Smith, three, Marcus Griffiths and Tom Grant two and Liam Rush one. James Vella has yet to referee a Rhinos fixture in 2024.
Kendall is on duty twice in three days this week, taking charge of Wigan’s rearranged home game against Leigh Leopards on Tuesday and St Helens against Salford Red Devils two days later. This week’s Betfred Super League appointments are: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards - Chris Kendall (video, Ben Thaler); St Helens v Salford Red Devils - Chris Kendall (video, Jack Smith); Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons - Tom Grant (video, James Vella); Hull KR v Castleford Tigers - Liam Rush (video, Marcus Griffiths); Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - Liam Moore (video, Ben Thaler); Leigh Leopards v Hull FC - Jack Smith (video, Chris Kendall); London Broncos v Warrington Wolves - Marcus Griffiths (video, Tom Grant).
