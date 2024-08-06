Rugby league coverage on Sky Sports undergoes a major change this week.

Every Betfred Super League fixture has been broadcast live this season and that will continue. But the launch of new service Sky Sports+ means most matches will be streamed via the red button and Sky Sports app, with only the two ‘exclusive’ picks from each round being shown on the broadcaster’s main channels.

From Thursday, Sky Sports Arena becomes Sky Sports+, which will feature four Super League games every week via the red button. Those matches will also be shown live on the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+.

Sky’s exclusive picks will remain on one of the main outlets, Sky Sports Action, Mix or the main Sky Sports+ channel, with build-up starting 30 minutes before kick-off. These games will be available on Sky Go, but red button fixtures can only be accessed via the Sky Sports app. Sky Sports+ is available to subscrib ers at no extra cost. Here’s how to watch this week’s Super League matches.

Tuesday, July 6: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action, from 8pm.

Thursday, August 8: St Helens v Salford Red Devils (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel, from 7.30; Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button, from 7.45; Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button, from 8pm.

Saturday, August 10: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (3pm), Sky Sports Action, from 2.30pm.

Sunday, August 11: Leigh Leopards v Hull FC (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm and SuperLeague+; London Broncos v Warrington Wolves (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm and SuperLeague+.