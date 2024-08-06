How to watch this week's games, including Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, after major Sky Sports change

By Peter Smith
Published 6th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 12:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Rugby league coverage on Sky Sports undergoes a major change this week.

Every Betfred Super League fixture has been broadcast live this season and that will continue. But the launch of new service Sky Sports+ means most matches will be streamed via the red button and Sky Sports app, with only the two ‘exclusive’ picks from each round being shown on the broadcaster’s main channels.

From Thursday, Sky Sports Arena becomes Sky Sports+, which will feature four Super League games every week via the red button. Those matches will also be shown live on the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Leeds Rhinos talking points ahead of home clash v Wigan Warriors
Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur interviewed by Sky Sports. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur interviewed by Sky Sports. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur interviewed by Sky Sports. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Sky’s exclusive picks will remain on one of the main outlets, Sky Sports Action, Mix or the main Sky Sports+ channel, with build-up starting 30 minutes before kick-off. These games will be available on Sky Go, but red button fixtures can only be accessed via the Sky Sports app. Sky Sports+ is available to subscrib ers at no extra cost. Here’s how to watch this week’s Super League matches.

Tuesday, July 6: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action, from 8pm.

Thursday, August 8: St Helens v Salford Red Devils (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel, from 7.30; Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button, from 7.45; Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button, from 8pm.

Saturday, August 10: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (3pm), Sky Sports Action, from 2.30pm.

Sunday, August 11: Leigh Leopards v Hull FC (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm and SuperLeague+; London Broncos v Warrington Wolves (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 3pm and SuperLeague+.

Related topics:Super LeagueWigan WarriorsSky Sports

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice