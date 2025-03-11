Referees named for St Helens v Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors v Hull FC & other Challenge Cup ties
Liam Moore will be the man in the middle at TW Stadium as he takes charge of his second Rhinos game this season. His brother Aaron Moore has also refereed Leeds twice in 2025, with Matty Lynn and Marcus Griffiths controlling Rhinos’ other two competitive games.
Aaron Moore is the main official when Wakefield Trinity visit Huddersfield Giants on Sunday. Chris Kendall has been appointed to Saturday’s other all-Super League showdown between Wigan Warriors and Hull FC.
Video referees will not be used at this weekend’s Cup ties. The full list of referees for the Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round is: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos - Liam Moore; Hull KR v Oldham - Tom Grant; Salford Red Devils v Bradford Bulls - Jack Smith; Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves - James Vella; Wigan Warriors v Hull FC - Chris Kendall; Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers - Marcus Griffiths; Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity - Aaron Moore; Leigh Leopards v Batley Bulldogs - Liam Rush.