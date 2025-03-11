Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s Challenge Cup fourth round ties, including Leeds Rhinos’ visit to St Helens.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Moore will be the man in the middle at TW Stadium as he takes charge of his second Rhinos game this season. His brother Aaron Moore has also refereed Leeds twice in 2025, with Matty Lynn and Marcus Griffiths controlling Rhinos’ other two competitive games.

Aaron Moore is the main official when Wakefield Trinity visit Huddersfield Giants on Sunday. Chris Kendall has been appointed to Saturday’s other all-Super League showdown between Wigan Warriors and Hull FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Liam Moore. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Video referees will not be used at this weekend’s Cup ties. The full list of referees for the Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round is: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos - Liam Moore; Hull KR v Oldham - Tom Grant; Salford Red Devils v Bradford Bulls - Jack Smith; Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves - James Vella; Wigan Warriors v Hull FC - Chris Kendall; Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers - Marcus Griffiths; Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity - Aaron Moore; Leigh Leopards v Batley Bulldogs - Liam Rush.