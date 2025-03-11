Leeds Rhinos Challenge Cup outsiders as bookies tip Wigan Warriors v St Helens final

Leeds Rhinos may be the second most successful club in Challenge Cup history, but the bookies don’t expect them to increase their trophy haul this year.

Rhinos have won the competition 14 times and been runners-up on another 12 occasions. Only Wigan – with 21 victories and another 13 losing finals – have a better record. Leeds last lifted the silverware in 2020, but lost their opening match in each of the following four seasons before hammering amateurs Wests Warriors 92-0 in this year’s third round.

Having been drawn away to St Helens in this weekend’s fourth round, they face a daunting task to reach the quarter-finals. Friday’s hosts are the competition’s third most successful club, with 13 wins from 23 finals and sponsors Betfred rate them as second-favourites for a Wembley triumph this year, behind holders Wigan. Here’s the full odds for the 16 teams still in contention.

Here's how competition sponsors Betfred rate the prospects of the 16 teams left in the tournament.

Odds to win Challenge Cup: 4/1.

Odds to win Challenge Cup: 5/1.

Odds to win Challenge Cup: 11/2.

Odds to win Challenge Cup: 10/1.

