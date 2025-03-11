Leeds Rhinos Challenge Cup outsiders as bookies tip Wigan Warriors v St Helens final

Rhinos have won the competition 14 times and been runners-up on another 12 occasions. Only Wigan – with 21 victories and another 13 losing finals – have a better record. Leeds last lifted the silverware in 2020, but lost their opening match in each of the following four seasons before hammering amateurs Wests Warriors 92-0 in this year’s third round.
Having been drawn away to St Helens in this weekend’s fourth round, they face a daunting task to reach the quarter-finals. Friday’s hosts are the competition’s third most successful club, with 13 wins from 23 finals and sponsors Betfred rate them as second-favourites for a Wembley triumph this year, behind holders Wigan. Here’s the full odds for the 16 teams still in contention.