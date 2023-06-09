Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Referee Laurent Abrial handed long ban over Wheelchair World Cup final tantrum

Controversial match official Laurent Abrial has been banned following his bizarre antics during last year’s Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final.
By Peter Smith
Published 9th Jun 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST

International Rugby League (IRL) today (Friday) revealed the Frenchman has been found guilty of misconduct and suspended from officiating in international matches until January 1, 2026.

Abrial, defence referee for the final between England and France at Manchester Central, appeared to lose his temper over decisions given by the lead official.

England captain Tom Halliwell, of Leeds Rhinos, lifts the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup after victory over France last November. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.England captain Tom Halliwell, of Leeds Rhinos, lifts the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup after victory over France last November. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.
England captain Tom Halliwell, of Leeds Rhinos, lifts the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup after victory over France last November. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.
In bizarre scenes broadcast live on the BBC, he argued with colleagues, gestured at the crowd, threw down his flag in disgust and was spotted rowing with tournament staff after the final whistle of England’s dramatic last-gasp victory.

An IRL misconduct committee, chaired by Karim Khan and consisting of Uriah Rennie and Adam Cox, found Abrial had breached the organisation’s code of conduct and “bought the game into disrepute through inappropriate, unprofessional and unacceptable behaviour during and after the game, including obscene gestures that could have incited the crowd”.

His behaviour was also deemed “prejudicial” to the interests of both IRL and the French Rugby League Federation.

IRL say Abrial accepted he had committed misconduct and expressed regret for his actions. He has until Monday, June 19, to lodge an appeal.

Leeds' Tom Halliwell scored a late try as England beat France in last year's Wheelchair RL World Cup final. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.Leeds' Tom Halliwell scored a late try as England beat France in last year's Wheelchair RL World Cup final. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.
Leeds' Tom Halliwell scored a late try as England beat France in last year's Wheelchair RL World Cup final. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.
