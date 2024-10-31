Referee change explained as officials confirmed for England v Samoa Test at Leeds Rhinos' Headingley Stadium
Chris Kendall will take charge of the second and final ABK Beer Test between England and Samoa, with Ben Thaler as his video assistant. That’s a change of referee from last Sunday’s opening clash which was controlled by Liam Moore.
The RFL say match officials for the series were appointed several weeks ago and the change is not due to Moore’s performance. Samoa coach Ben Gardiner had no complaints, despite seeing England receive six penalties to the visitors’ one and all four of the game’s set-restarts. The scene is set for a spicy encournter on Saturday after a spectacular all-in scuffle in the final moments of England’s 34-18 win.
England’s women take on Wales in Saturday’s curtain-raiser. That will be refereed by James Vella with Marcus Griffiths on video duty. Neil Horton, a former player with Leeds-based Oulton Raiders, is one of the touch judges.