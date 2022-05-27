Neil Horton has been a familiar figure running the line at Betfred Super League games for the past two seasons, including Leeds Rhinos’ win over Wakefield Trinity at Headingley last week.

But he began as a player with Oulton Raiders - from the age of seven to 17 - and also had spells at Bradford Bulls, Hunslet and in Australia with Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

He returned to his roots with Raiders, playing in their 2006 National Conference championship-winning side and also coached York community club Heworth before deciding on a new path.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will stage the 1895 Cup final. Picture by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

That has led to his appointment as a touch judge for the 1895 Cup final between Featherstone Rovers and Leigh Centurions.

“I went from playing to coaching when I had a bad injury,” Horton recalled.

“I felt I had achieved as much as I wanted to at coaching and wanted to go down officiating road, probably nine years ago.

“I worked my way up through the grades, got Grade One in 2020 to be a referee and I was touch judging all the way through from under-16s level to Super League.

Touch judge Neil Horton looks on as Wakefield's Corey Hall is tackled by David Fusitu'a, of Rhinos, at Headingley last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I did my first League One touch judging in 2018, Championship in 2019 and Super League last year.

“I prefer the officiating [to playing or coaching] and I wish I had got into it a lot earlier.

“You are the master of your own destiny at officiating; if you put the work in - the time and the hours and the effort - I genuinely believe you’ll get the rewards.

“I’d highly recommend ex-players get into this role, it is completely different to playing and coaching and I’d massively advise people to give it a go.”

Horton, 44, is a specialist touch judge, having decided to give up refereeing after the Covid pandemic.

Career highlights so far include last year’s Hull derby, being reserve for the 2021 Challenge Cup final and officiating at last autumn’s Test between England Knights and Jamaica.

This weekend, though, will be his biggest appointment so far.

He said: “I thought being reserve on the Challenge Cup last year was, but to have an active role in a final, for me, is bigger than that.

“Especially this year, it’s two massive teams who want to get into Super League. I think the 1895 Cup this year is really big.”

Though the RFL does have a panel of full-time match officials, Horton fits the role around his job as golf course manager at Pannal, near Harrogate, as well as granddad duties to recent arrival Max.

“You make time,” he said.

“You are out the house sometimes 12, 13 or 14 hours a day when you are training through the week.

“You start at 6am, finish work, go straight to St Helens and get home at 10.30pm.