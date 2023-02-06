Referee Chris Kendall showed Sezer a yellow card for an alleged high tackle on Lachlan Coote early in the second half of Leeds’ 26-4 loss at Craven Park.

Coote was yellow carded for his reaction, which sparked a skirmish between players from both sides.

Sezer was the third Leeds player sin-binned in four pre-season games, after James Donaldson against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and Rhyse Martin in last month’s win over Bradford Bulls.

Rohan Smith. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The Robins also lost former Leeds forward Elliot Minchella for 10 minutes in the first half, following a tackle on Richie Myler.

The RFL’s match review panel will meet on Thursday, but a change this year will see grade A offences punished with a fine rather than a ban and the maximum suspension for the second-least serious charge is now one game, though a fine could be imposed instead.

That reduces the risk of Sezer missing the trip to Warrington Wolves in Betfred Super League round one, on February 16, but suspensions from Thursday review panels do not take effect until the following week so Leeds’ game at Hunslet on Sunday would not count if a ban was applied.

Rhinos' Aidan Sezer. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Giving his thoughts on the incident, Smith said: “You could see the divot in the ground where Lachlan Coote fell over.

“Almost everybody when they changed direction today slipped over. He is maybe less than half his normal height when his head hits Aidan’s arm.

“Not only was it a complete accident, he [Sezer] apologised and then there was a whole heap of carry on.

“If that’s what our game’s come to, we’re going to have a push and shove because of that kind of high tackle, it’s quite concerning.”

Hull KR's Lachlan Coote. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Smith also felt the incident involving Myler and Minichella wasn’t worthy of a yellow card. He added: “I haven’t looked at the replay of that, but Richie said he was fine, so what are we doing putting people in the bin for those, in a practice game particularly?”