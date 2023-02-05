Leeds Rhinos have work to do after their pre-season campaign ended with a 26-4 defeat at Hull KR.

It was a disappointing 80 minutes for Rhinos, who conceded five tries and offered little on attack, despite fielding the strongest squad of their four warm-up games.

Leon Ruan continued his fine form by secoring for a second successive match and Luis Roberts, Jarrod O’Connor and Justin Sangare had good moments, but a big improvement will be needed when Betfred Super League begins next week.

Here’s how the players rated – not including youngsters Jack Sinfield, Riley Lumb and Alfie Edgell who got a few minutes off the bench late in the game.

1 . Full-back: Richie Myler (squad number one) Timing looked off at times and couldn't get a grip of the game 5 Photo: Tony Johnson

2 . Wing: Luis Roberts (no 24) Did some good things, though inexperience showed at times 6 Photo: Tony Johnson

3 . Centre: David Fusitu'a (no 2) A couple of decent moments, but showed signs of ring rust 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4 . Centre: Ash Handley (no 5) Another unfamiliar role and did okay without setting the game alight 5 Photo: Leeds Rhinos