Leeds Rhinos ratings: 4s, 5s and 6s from poor performance in pre-season defeat at Hull KR

Leeds Rhinos have work to do after their pre-season campaign ended with a 26-4 defeat at Hull KR.

By Peter Smith
36 minutes ago

It was a disappointing 80 minutes for Rhinos, who conceded five tries and offered little on attack, despite fielding the strongest squad of their four warm-up games.

Leon Ruan continued his fine form by secoring for a second successive match and Luis Roberts, Jarrod O’Connor and Justin Sangare had good moments, but a big improvement will be needed when Betfred Super League begins next week.

Here’s how the players rated – not including youngsters Jack Sinfield, Riley Lumb and Alfie Edgell who got a few minutes off the bench late in the game.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler (squad number one)

Timing looked off at times and couldn’t get a grip of the game 5

2. Wing: Luis Roberts (no 24)

Did some good things, though inexperience showed at times 6

3. Centre: David Fusitu'a (no 2)

A couple of decent moments, but showed signs of ring rust 5

4. Centre: Ash Handley (no 5)

Another unfamiliar role and did okay without setting the game alight 5

RhinosHull KR