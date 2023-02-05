Leeds Rhinos ratings: 4s, 5s and 6s from poor performance in pre-season defeat at Hull KR
Leeds Rhinos have work to do after their pre-season campaign ended with a 26-4 defeat at Hull KR.
It was a disappointing 80 minutes for Rhinos, who conceded five tries and offered little on attack, despite fielding the strongest squad of their four warm-up games.
Leon Ruan continued his fine form by secoring for a second successive match and Luis Roberts, Jarrod O’Connor and Justin Sangare had good moments, but a big improvement will be needed when Betfred Super League begins next week.
Here’s how the players rated – not including youngsters Jack Sinfield, Riley Lumb and Alfie Edgell who got a few minutes off the bench late in the game.